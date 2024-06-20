iHeart Leads, SiriusXM Follows In May 2024 US Podcast Ranker

The Triton Digital US Podcast Ranker saw a major shakeup in May 2024 with the addition of the iHeart Audience Network. iHeart managed to upset SiriusXM for the top spot on the Top Sales Network list, of which the satellite broadcaster had become a perennial leader.

Covering April 29 to June 2, the iHeart Audience Network boasted 67.4 million average weekly downloads and 18.6 million average weekly users. It was followed by the SiriusXM Podcast Network with 38.5 million downloads and 12.9 million users, and NPR with 24.6 million downloads and 6.4 million users.

The top three most downloaded podcasts were NPR News Now (NPR), Up First (NPR), and Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group), with the latter climbing to third place. In terms of listenership, NPR News Now, Crime Junkie (audiochuck), and Up First maintained their top positions.

Triton has now expanded the ranker to feature the top 150 podcasts by weekly average downloads and users due to the addition of new content.

New entries in May’s ranker included Stuff You Should Know (iHeart Audience Network) and MrBallen’s Medical Mysteries (Wondery), appearing in both the downloads and listeners lists. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories (The Roost Podcast Network) debuted in downloads, while The Economics of Everyday Things and It’s Been a Minute With Sam Sanders entered the listeners list.

The Top Sales Network Reports are ranked by average weekly downloads and average weekly users according to v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Participating Sales Networks include content owners, creators, and sales representation organizations.

Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics provide validated and transparent podcast audience data.