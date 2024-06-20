WBA and MIW Pair For Second Year Of Fostering Female Leaders

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, in collaboration with Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, is calling for applicants for its second annual mentorship program designed to foster female leadership in the radio broadcasting industry.

Announced at the WBA Summer Conference, the program aims to help women in Wisconsin radio advance their careers. and is specifically tailored for women who are either aspiring to management roles or are current managers looking to enhance their leadership capabilities.

QueenB Radio General Manager Jen Kasper was the first mentee. Reflecting on the past year, Kasper expressed, “My experience as the WBA’s inaugural mentee has been nothing short of amazing, providing me with practical advice, industry knowledge, and personal support that have been crucial in my professional growth with QueenB Radio and Morgan Murphy Media.”

Participants in the program will have the opportunity to connect with veteran broadcasting leaders and gain insights into various aspects of the industry including finance, human resources, and advocacy while networking and developing leadership skills.

The deadline for applications is July 12. To qualify, applicants must work in Wisconsin, have at least three years of radio industry experience, demonstrate a commitment to advancing their radio career, and be able to dedicate 2 to 4 hours each month to the mentorship.

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind remarked, “The first year of this partnership went beyond our expectations and we’re excited to keep it going. Jen was a fantastic mentor and we look forward to seeing her leadership in Wisconsin radio continue to flourish.”

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff stated, “We’re so excited to launch year two with Michelle, Kyle and the WBA. This is a great opportunity for women radio broadcasters in Wisconsin to grow their professional career in this wonderful industry. I look forward to another great year.”

This collaboration is the second state partnership for MIW, following Minnesota’s launch last year.