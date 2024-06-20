Kings Hockey Returns To LA Radio For The First Time Since 2018

The LA Kings are returning to radio thanks to a multi-year broadcast partnership with Good Karma Brands’ ESPN LA 710 (KSPN-AM). The deal will bring select matches to the station throughout the season, while all games will be available on the ESPN LA app.

The partnership marks a return to ESPN Radio for the Kings, who previously aired games on the network from 2002-06. Since 2018, Kings games had been streamed on the iHeartRadio Audio Network.

The collaboration begins with the Kings’ 2024 Preseason Schedule in September. Approximately 25 games for the upcoming season will air on ESPN Radio 710, which is also home to the Lakers, Rams, and LAFC. In addition to live game streams, the ESPN LA app will feature Kings podcasts and additional club audio content.

Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille said, “We look forward to bringing the excitement of LA Kings hockey to our core fanbase while also having the opportunity to reach new listeners. We are also thrilled to work with the on-air talent and leadership at ESPN Radio 710.”

“We appreciate the partnership we had with our friends at iHeartRadio these past several years and wish them continued success in all of their endeavors,” added Robitaille.

Good Karma Brands VP Sam Pines scommented, “Our partnership with the LA Kings allows us to bring fans closer to the action than ever before. Both of our fan bases can look forward to an enhanced live broadcast experience with all games streamed on the all-new ESPN LA App as well as expanded Kings coverage, year-round. This collaboration opens new avenues for our partners, providing them with unique opportunities to engage with a passionate sports audience.”

This announcement comes the same week as Good Karma Brands revealed it will resume broadcasting USC Athletics starting in the 2024-25 season, after previously hosting from 2006 to 2019. USC play-by-play broadcasts were last aired on Cumulus Media’s KABC-AM.