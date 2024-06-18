Good Karma Brands Nabs USC Radio Rights From Cumulus

Good Karma Brands’ ESPN LA 710 (KSPN-AM) is set to become the new radio home for USC Athletics starting with the 2024-25 season. This marks a return for Trojan sports broadcasts to KSPN, which were heard on the station between 2006 and 2019. Play-by-play was previously heard on Cumulus Media Los Angeles’ KABC-AM.

As the university starts its first season in the Big Ten conference, coverage will feature live broadcasts of Trojan football, men’s basketball, and – for the first time on air since 2019 – women’s basketball.

Spanish-language football broadcasts will be available on the ESPN LA and USC Trojans Official apps for the 2024 season. The weekly Trojans Live show will be added to the fall programming lineup on ESPN LA 710 AM, running August 26 through December 9.

USC Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen stated, “We’re excited to collaborate with ESPN LA 710 AM to advance the USC Athletics brand and connect with fans across the Greater Los Angeles media market. As we move into a new era of Trojan Athletics, identifying partners who can help us provide our student-athletes with the platform to make their mark on collegiate athletics and reach new generations of supporters is critical.”

“From the addition of play-by-play coverage for our women’s basketball program and Spanish-language coverage for football, to the reach and brand equity established by ESPN Radio in Los Angeles, we’re confident this partnership will help us achieve our goals.”

KSPN-AM also carries the rights to the Los Angeles Lakers, Rams, Angels, and LAFC. Good Karma purchased the signal in 2021.