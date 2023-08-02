Jen Kasper Selected By MIW For Wisconsin Mentee Program

The MIW Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Wisconsin initiative, a collaborative program between Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, has selected Jen Kasper as its first mentee. This initiative is the second of its kind, following a similar partnership established in 2022 with the Minnesota Broadcasters Association.

The MIW program pairs aspiring broadcast professionals seeking advancement into higher management roles with seasoned female mentors. Through coaching and guidance, the mentors aim to cultivate the skills necessary for their mentees to excel as leaders in radio broadcasting. MIW plans to expand this program to all states across the U.S.

Jen Kasper, a broadcast professional with 29 years of experience, began her career at WRDB/WNFM in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. She later joined WPVL with QueenB Radio and transitioned to Morgan Murphy Media, serving various roles such as Account Executive, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, and presently, Market Manager for the cluster’s FM, AM, and Digital Properties.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff stated, “Witnessing the mission of MIW continue to expand and flourish across the country reinforces our commitment to women in the industry and demonstrates the ongoing need for support, guidance, and mentorship. We’re delighted to welcome Jen and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association into the MIW family and look forward to building this amazing network of women in broadcast!”

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind added, “We are thrilled to have Jen be the first to take part in this wonderful opportunity. The number and quality of the applications was truly inspiring. The future is a bright one for women in Wisconsin broadcasting.”

Kasper expressed her enthusiasm about being selected for the program, “I am thrilled to have been selected for this ground-breaking program! When I began my career in broadcast, female mentors were few and far between. MIW provides such valuable connections allowing me to strengthen my career with Morgan Murphy Media, QueenB Radio, and the community I serve.”