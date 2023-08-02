Christian Network Owner Picks Up NC Construction Permit

Religious broadcaster The Power Foundation has acquired the construction permit for the educational FM Station WRNC, located in Rockingham, NC. The permit, previously held by Pathway Christian Academy, Inc., carried a price tag of $75,000. The deal was facilitated by Bob Heymann of the Chicago office of Media Services Group, acting as the exclusive broker for the seller.

The Power Foundation operates The LifeFM, a listener-supported radio ministry in 10 different states from Illinois to Florida. The selling party, Pathway Christian Academy, is a privately run Christian Academy located in Goldsboro, NC.

