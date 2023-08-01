Dallas’ Ticket Picks Replacements For Kemp, McDowell, & Hitzges

It’s been less than two weeks since Jake Kemp and Dan McDowell left Cumulus Media Dallas-Ft. Worth’s The Ticket (KTCK-AM) due to failed contract negotiations. On Monday, the station announced a new midday and early afternoon roster. The Hang Zone‘s slot, previously occupied by Kemp and McDowell, will now feature Sean Bass and David Mino.

Bass tweeted “Absolutely stoked to be doing a show with @CincoDeMino, @JustinMonty, @TyWalker716, and @MattBermingham. It’s been a weird and stressful time these past 6 weeks or so. But know we will do everything in our power to give you the best possible show. Thanks for all the love, P1s.”

Mino makes the move to weekdays after hosting the Sunday morning show Work in Progress.

Ticket alum Matt McClearin is also set to rejoin the station and share the 10a to 1p slot with Donovan Lewis. He steps in for the retired Dallas broadcast veteran Norm Hitzges, who concluding a tenure of over two decades at the Ticket in June. McClearin’s return to the station follows a two-year stint with Cumulus’ Jox 94.5 (WJOX) in Birmingham, AL.

McClearin tweeted, “Yes, it is official. I am now with @GreatDonovan on @dfwticket from 10a-1p. My home, the station I grew up listening to. Today is a dream come true for me. The excitement is overwhelming.”