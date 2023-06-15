Hitzges To Leave Dallas Airwaves After 48 Years

Dallas-Ft. Worth sports talk host Norm Hitzges has announced his impending retirement from radio. The announcement was made on-air this morning during his show on Cumulus Media’s Sportsradio 96.7 The Ticket (KTCK). His last morning broadcast will be on Friday, June 23rd.

Hitzges is known for hosting the first full-time sports talk show in morning drive time in the United States over 30 years ago on Cumulus Dallas station KLIF. Hitzges recently celebrated his 48th anniversary of continuously talking sports on the air in the DFW area. Although retiring from regular radio hosting, Hitzges will remain involved in special events on The Ticket, including draft coverage and his annual Norm-A-Thon.

Cumulus Media Dallas/Houston RVP Dan Bennett commented, “From the minute Norm hit the airwaves 36 years ago on KLIF and then the Ticket you could tell he was a special communicator. He truly Is one of Dallas Radio’s great storytellers and he kept it going with Susquehanna and then Cumulus all these years. Not many have that kind of staying power. We wish him every happiness in his well-deserved retirement.”

Hitzges said, “I’m so proud to be a part of what The Ticket has built: a ratings dominator in a fantastic sports city. I shall so miss the daily ‘rush’ of being on the air. But after 48 consecutive years on the air in Dallas doing sports talk, it’s time to move on to the next phase of my life, whatever that may be.”