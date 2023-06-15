Carton Announces Unexpected Retirement From WFAN

Audacy New York’s Craig Carton has announced that June 30 will be his last full-time day on WFAN after more than 30 years in the industry. Craig, who has been a staple at The Fan and currently co-hosts the afternoon show with Evan Roberts, emotionally bid farewell to his co-host, listeners, and the WFAN team on Thursday as he enters his final weeks on the air.

In his announcement, Craig expressed that his decision to leave is driven by his personal life and the need to focus on his family. Despite his love for Evan and the WFAN family, he believes it’s the right time to prioritize his family, which he has been rebuilding since his return to WFAN. Craig thanked everyone at the station who welcomed him back and supported him after his time in prison for fraud, enabling him to make this difficult decision.

While Craig will no longer be a full-time host, he will continue hosting his show, Hello, My Name is Craig, on Saturday mornings. Through this show, he aims to raise awareness about gambling addiction, a cause that holds personal significance to him due to his own story of redemption.

“WFAN has meant the world to me,” Craig said. “If WFAN didn’t give me the opportunity to come back and restart a career, no joke, I’m unemployable…so, walking away from WFAN is not easy. WFAN is my home.”