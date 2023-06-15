NPR Announces New CFO Amid Budget Turmoil

NPR President and CEO John Lansing announced Thursday morning that Daphne Kwon has been appointed as the public broadcaster’s new Chief Financial Officer. Kwon, a seasoned finance executive, will assume the role on June 26, following an extensive national search facilitated by Russell Reynolds Associates.

As CFO of NPR, Kwon will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s financial operations and providing leadership to teams managing financial, administrative, and facilities functions. Kwon has a degree from Harvard Business School, and has held key positions at various media organizations including Meredith Corporation, Oxygen Media, and Disney/ABC.

“My entire media career has drawn me to this opportunity at NPR. Journalism has never been more important,” said Kwon. “And the place that NPR and its Member stations occupy in the fabric of public broadcasting is unique and necessary. I am honored to be a part of this team and look forward to contributing to NPR’s growth and impact.”

“Daphne is an experienced media industry professional and has a very creative and strategic approach to financial leadership,” added Lansing. “She is exactly the kind of leader we need to guide us at this time.”