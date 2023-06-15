Taylor Out At iHeart San Antonio For New Platform

After 25 years in San Antonio sports radio, Mike Taylor is leaving traditional broadcast radio for YouTube. Taylor’s final show on iHeartRadio’s The Ticket 760 (KTKR) was June 9. He announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he will be moving his content to YouTube.

Starting on June 19, Taylor will be posting his show, Mike Taylor Live, on his LoveYouHardTV YouTube channel. He plans to upload new content Monday through Friday. Taylor explained that he had been contemplating the future of radio shows and sports commentary, as well as his own future in the field. Ultimately, he decided that moving his sports content to YouTube was the right move, despite the risks involved.

Taylor expressed his excitement about the flexibility and independence of working for himself on YouTube. He sees it as a chance to build something on his own terms. His show, Mike Taylor Live, is also available in podcast format on Spotify.