Pedro Javier González Named iHeart Miami Programming SVP

iHeartMedia has appointed Pedro Javier “PJ” González as the new Senior Vice President of Programming for its Miami operations, effective immediately. He succeeds Rob Miller, who will transition to a new strategic advisor role within iHeart for the Hot AC format.

PJ González has served as Senior Vice President of iHeartLatino since 2018, a role he will continue alongside his new responsibilities. His career also includes key programming positions at Univision Radio and Uno Radio Group in Puerto Rico.

iHeartMedia Miami features eight stations with various music, talk, and news formats. González will report directly to iHeartMedia Miami Market President Shari Gonzalez.

Shari Gonzalez said, “PJ González’ deep understanding of audience preferences, creative vision, and strategic leadership will undoubtedly elevate our stations’ content and engagement. We’re thrilled to welcome PJ to our team and look forward to his contributions in shaping the future of our market’s audio landscape.”

PJ added, “I am thrilled and fully committed. I’m prepared to work closely with our outstanding team and capitalize on the distinctive opportunities presented by the dynamic and constantly evolving Miami market.”