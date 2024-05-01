P&G and iHeart Unite For Fifth Annual Can’t Cancel Pride

iHeartMedia and P&G are again partnering on the fifth annual Can’t Cancel Pride event on June 12, celebrating the pivotal role of music and LGBTQ+ organizations in promoting equality. The event will serve as a major fundraiser for six key LGBTQ+ charities.

This year’s edition, which will stream live across various platforms, including iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, will support CenterLink, GLAAD, National Black Justice Coalition, OutRight International, The Trevor Project, and SAGE.

Can’t Cancel Pride aims to shine a light on those advancing LGBTQ+ rights and to generate critical funds for organizations making a significant difference. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic when numerous Pride events were canceled, the initiative has raised more than $14 million in its first four years.

In 2023, the event reached over 23 million viewers and listeners.

The Elton John Impact Award will also be presented to a notable artist during the event, which has previously featured performances and appearances by leading cultural figures such as Adam Lambert, Katy Perry, and Elton John himself.

Lineup details and more event information will be released on the Can’t Cancel Pride website over the coming weeks.