Now Inbound: Your Station’s Secret Seller

Not long ago, I wrote about how social media can help drive radio sales. At its core, that article was really about something deeper: inbound marketing. The idea is simple, yet powerful: instead of chasing down customers, create content that makes them come to you.

When a potential customer discovers your brand on their own, engages with your content, and develops trust before you ever make a pitch—that’s inbound. And more often than not, that’s also when the sale gets easier.

Why This Matters for Radio

Traditionally, radio has leaned heavily into outbound marketing:

Cold calls

Spec spots

“We’ve got this new awesome package…” pitches

All of that still has its place. But what if we layered in a little more attraction and a little less interruption?

Social media is the bridge.

It allows radio to showcase its personalities, behind-the-scenes moments, success stories, community ties, and listener loyalty in real time. When potential advertisers see a brand that’s active, engaging, and well-loved by its audience, they’re already warming up—before a rep ever picks up the phone.

The Inbound Mindset

Here’s how radio can fully tap into the inbound philosophy:

Start by telling your story publicly. Use your station’s platforms to showcase successful client campaigns, engaging events, memorable on-air moments, and even behind-the-scenes glimpses of your team in action. That kind of transparency builds trust and credibility.

Your people are a powerful part of your brand, so let them shine. When reps, talent, and promotions teams are included in the storytelling, potential buyers feel like they already know who they’d be working with – and that familiarity breeds trust.

Make your station easy to find and fun to explore. Businesses should be able to Google you, scroll through your social feeds, and instantly get a sense of what you’re about. Case studies, client shoutouts, and short-form video content can help paint that picture quickly and effectively.

And finally, add value before you ever make the pitch. Share helpful tips. Highlight local success stories. Cheer for your community. When your station consistently shows up as a local advocate and connector, advertisers are more likely to want to align with that energy.

Radio’s Built for This

Radio already has personalities, content, and community connection—the three things that make inbound marketing work. We just have to shift how we show it and share it.

Because when a business reaches out to you, already excited about what you do? That’s not just a lead. That’s momentum.

And in a crowded media world, attraction beats interruption every time.