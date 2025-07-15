Syndication Summation: Adds for Beharrell, Backstage, & More

From retro hits to Country, a wave of new affiliate additions is bringing syndicated national brands into local lineups from Los Angeles to Boston this month. Here’s a roundup of the latest additions:

Backstage Country Hits L.A. With Go Country 105

Key Networks and Beasley Media Group have announced that Backstage Country has launched in Los Angeles on Go Country 105 (KKGO). Hosted by rotating country stars alongside Nashville radio talent Elaina Smith, the show will air weeknights from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. Key Networks COO Dennis Green said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Country radio’s only show featuring the top Country artists as hosts every week to Los Angeles.”

Beharrell Brings His Brand to Bakersfield

The Greg Beharrell Show, distributed by YEA Media Group, is now airing afternoons on American General Media’s 101.5 BIG FM (KGFM) in Bakersfield. “If you know Greg – an unavoidable circumstance for those of us in radio – then you know he’s thinking about the show 24/7, and working on the show 3/2,” said AGM Bakersfield Program Director J. Reed. Beharrell added his own spin: “I plan on growing the ratings to the roof, but not through the roof as structural damage doesn’t make economic sense.”

Retro Pop Reunion Lands in Boston

Throwback Brands’ Retro Pop Reunion, hosted by Joe Cortese, has added Audacy’s WMJX in Boston to its affiliate lineup. For Cortese, who launched his career in Boston, the move marks a homecoming. “It’s great to be playing on your home field every week!” said Cortese. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and it’s still exciting when you have an opportunity like this.”

Anna & Raven Expand into the Southeast

The Anna & Raven Show has expanded into two new southern markets: Mix 103.3 (WMXS) in Montgomery, AL, and Live 93.5 (WARQ) in Columbia, SC. The additions bring the show’s market count to over 75 nationwide via Compass Media Networks. “We’re beyond excited to bring our show to Montgomery and Columbia!” said co-host Anna Zap. “We love getting to know our audience, and we can’t wait to connect with these two amazing communities.”