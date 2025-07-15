FOX News Names Porter Berry to Oversee New Media Division

FOX News is bringing new voices into its fold while reorganizing its leadership structure to emphasize growth in digital audio. At the executive level, FOX News Digital President and Editor-in-Chief Porter Berry will now also oversee the New Media division.

In his expanded role, Berry is tasked with leading editorial strategy across FOX’s digital, social, and opinion podcast platforms. He will continue reporting to FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, while FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace retains oversight of broader digital operations.

John Sylvester, currently Senior Vice President of FOX News Audio, will continue to oversee editorial, production, and operations across FOX’s news and opinion podcasting platforms, as well as FOX News Radio and SiriusXM’s FOX News Headlines channel.

In addition, FOX News has announced a licensing agreement with the Ruthless podcast and its four co-hosts: Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, John Ashbrook, and Shashank Tripathi.

Holmes, Duncan, and Ashbrook are the founding partners of political consulting firm Cavalry, and have built Ruthless into a high-profile podcast that blends conservative commentary with political satire and behind-the-scenes insights. Tripathi, who gained prominence under the alias “Comfortably Smug,” adds his strong social media presence to the ensemble.

Berry said, “I am honored to step into the New Media role and advance Suzanne’s bold vision across digital, social, and podcasting. As the creator economy continues to evolve — a spirit that Ruthless has championed from the start — we are expanding our reach to meet audiences wherever they engage with FOX News Media content, which remains in a league of its own.”