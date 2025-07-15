St. Louis Blues Bringing Radio to TV With Kerber, Vitale Simulcast

The St. Louis Blues are restructuring their game coverage, moving longtime radio voice Chris Kerber and analyst Joey Vitale into a new simulcast role that will span both 101 ESPN (WXOS) and the FanDuel Sports Network, covering radio, television, and streaming.

As part of the realignment, the team confirmed that John Kelly’s contract as television play-by-play voice was not renewed after two decades in the role. The Blues plan to honor Kelly’s broadcasting legacy in the upcoming season.

Additional lineup changes include the return of Jamie Rivers to his former role as a Blues LIVE analyst, joined by Hockey Hall of Fame members Bernie Federko and Chris Pronger, who will now have an expanded presence across Blues LIVE and FanDuel Sports Network programming.

Andy Strickland, previously a rinkside reporter for home games, will now take on duties for both home and away matchups, while also hosting Blues LIVE for road contests. Scott Warmann will continue his hosting responsibilities for home games. Alexa Datt is exiting after four years with the broadcast team.

101 ESPN, owned by Hubbard Radio, will remain the team’s radio flagship.

Blues President of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman said, “Chris Kerber arrived 25 years ago this summer to the St. Louis Blues, establishing himself early on as one of the league’s most energetic and colorful radio play-by-play voices. The Blues and FanDuel Sports Network believe that Chris has earned this moment and opportunity to connect with a much broader audience.”

FanDuel Sports Network President of Production and Programming Norby Williamson added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Chris and Joey to an expanded role on our television coverage. Their natural chemistry, deep knowledge of the game, and passion for Blues hockey make them a perfect fit for this next chapter. This move allows us to deliver a more unified and dynamic broadcast experience to fans across all platforms.”

Hubbard Radio St. Louis President John Kijowski said, “We’re proud to be able to share the trusted voices of Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale with the Blues’ television and streaming audience moving forward, while continuing to bring St. Louis Blues hockey to fans on 101 ESPN. Chris and Joey have built a strong connection with our listeners, and their insight, energy, and love for the game are unmatched.”