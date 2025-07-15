Goldman Named Red Apple Media CTO as Group Eyes Expansion

Red Apple Media has appointed Bert Goldman as the broadcaster’s Chief Technology Officer, to oversee signal coverage, station construction, and navigate FCC regulations to support the company’s growth trajectory.

Red Apple Media currently owns and operates 77WABC Radio in New York, WLIR-FM on Long Island, and The Red Apple Audio Networks.

In his prior roles, Goldman served as Corporate Vice President of Engineering at ABC/Disney Radio Division, where he managed engineering operations for ESPN, Radio Disney, the ABC Radio Network, and more than 100 ABC-owned stations – including WABC.

Red Apple Media Owner and CEO John Catsimatidis said, “Bert’s experience made him the perfect choice. As Red Apple Media continues to enlarge its footprint in radio, we recognized a need for an engineering specialist with insights that will bolster our growth strategy as we identify properties for our expansion.”

Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez added, “Bert has the major market experience we were looking for to help us take Red Apple Media to the next level. He’s worked with some of the biggest broadcasting companies in the industry. He understands our goals and will help us get there.”

Goldman commented on his return, saying, “I’m eager to come home to 77WABC and join Red Apple Media as it enters its next growth phase. John has revived AM Talk Radio with big-name hosts and created renewed excitement for broadcast radio overall.”