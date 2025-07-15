Radio and Rescue Unite: Mix 106.5 Helps Home 125 Animals

Audacy’s Mix 106.5 (WWMX) more than doubled the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter’s previous single-day placement record. All Paws Home, hosted by Mix morning duo Kramer and Jess, placed 125 pets in adoptive or foster homes during the 10-hour live broadcast.

The July 12 adoption marathon featured waived adoption fees and hundreds of community members lining up to support the cause. Throughout the day, BARCS staff and volunteers worked to match dogs, cats, and other animals with new families.

According to BARCS, its previous one-day adoption record was 56.

Steve Kramer said, “We thought we were pushing above our weight when we made the goal of 106, considering that BARCS’ biggest day before Saturday was so much lower. Never doubt the power of radio, and never doubt this city. Baltimore showed up in the biggest way.”

Jessica Dutra added, “A listener shared that their dog had passed away just a month ago, and after hearing about the event, they felt that it was a sign to open their hearts again. We also saw so many kids get their very first pet ever, and that’s a core memory we got to witness in real time! What began as a mission to get ‘all paws home’ became a moment of unity, compassion, and proof that when Baltimore comes together, anything is possible.”