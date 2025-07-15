Radio Milwaukee Adds Adler and Corry Into Leadership Roles

Veteran Wisconsin broadcaster Jon Adler is joining Radio Milwaukee as Assistant Program Director and weekday evening host on 88Nine (WYMS), while the non-commercial broadcaster welcomes back Maggie Corry as Deputy Executive Director.

Adler will also launch a new request-based program, Let’s Hear It!, beginning August 2, which will air Saturdays. He is a multi-time Wisconsin Broadcasters Association award winner, with honors that include Best Morning Show and Best Interview.

Corry’s return comes after time spent advising nonprofit organizations on strategic growth and sustainability. She previously led the organization’s membership and development efforts from 2016 to 2022, and will now collaborate closely with Lee and Radio Milwaukee Director of Strategy and Innovation Tarik Moody to guide the future of 88Nine and HYFIN.

Corry commented, “Since leaving Radio Milwaukee in 2022, I was fortunate to spend time advising nonprofits on ways to resource their impact, strengthen their sustainability, and navigate ever-changing environments. Ultimately, my heart led me back to Radio Milwaukee, where I can use the experience I gained to serve this great community and continue our impact.”

Adler added, “Milwaukee is my home. My goal is to continue contributing to the local media landscape and expand Radio Milwaukee’s influence in the community.”

Radio Milwaukee Executive Director Jordan Lee said, “The additions of Jon and Maggie clearly strengthen our leadership team and will further drive our community-focused storytelling and programming. Even better, both Jon and Maggie are well-known and committed to Milwaukee, and the diverse and growing audience we serve through 88Nine and HYFIN.”