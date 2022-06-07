Radio Milwaukee Launches HYFIN

Radio Milwaukee’s new Urban Alternative HYFIN (WYMS-88.9FM HD2) has put together a line-up of the on-air talent that will be a part of the media channel. Urban Alternative is an innovative, locally customized public radio format connecting to young, diverse audiences through the full spectrum of Black music.

Element Everest-Blanks, one of the original on-air voices of 88.9FM, and Anthony Foster will each host on-air shows on HYFIN, alongside HYFIN Program Director Tarik Moody.

“Anthony and Element both greatly exemplify the spirit and mission of HYFIN,” said Moody. “Their passion and commitment to the community make them the perfect voices for our channel.” “The idea that we could launch a channel like HYFIN is beyond anything we could have ever dreamed back in 2007,” added Element. “The music on HYFIN will feel like family to our listeners. They grew up hearing these voices and we will also be introducing them to artists that they would never hear on any other station.”

Radio Milwaukee’s HYFIN, is backed by a $450,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. It launches on Juneteenth this year.