Jay Joins AOB

Longtime Country Programmer Kenny Jay joins Albright & O’Malley & Brenner as a VP/Consulting Partner. Jay has programmed country radio stations across the U.S. for over 20 years. He’s worked at WUBB/Savannah, KMNB/Minneapolis, KMPS/Seattle and WUSN/Chicago to name a few.

Jay will begin working directly with all current A&O&B clients as the company positions for further growth and service to media companies in the U.S. & Canada.

A&O&B Chairman Emeritus Jaye Albright points out, “”When your Twitter handle is @kennyjayradio, that says it all and explains why we’re so thrilled to add a “K” and a “J” to AandOandB. He’s gone from being a client of the company in his formative years, to making things happen for major radio stations and group owners. Plus he has worked on the music side at the highest level. Kenny gets the culture of client-driven success that built our company from the start and yet, brings new ideas, perspectives and talents that will add much more to the services our clients have come to expect.”

According to founding partner Mike O’Malley, “Battle-tested doesn’t begin to describe Kenny Jay. His successes as a Programmer spans all sized markets from Lacrosse, WI, to Seattle, and Chicago. He’s a great thinker, strategist, organizer, and coach, as well as a fount of creative ideas. It’s impossible to spend any time with Kenny Jay and not come away smarter and more inspired. I am thrilled to work alongside him and know our partner stations will reap enormous benefits from his presence at A&O&B.”

Partner Becky Brenner concurs, “Adding Kenny Jay to the A&O&B team is a no brainer. His passion for content creation, knowledge of brand building, and success with talent development are contagious. This man knows what it takes to create a winning radio station.”

Jay said, “Having been a client, I know first-hand how passionate this team is about the country format and the work they do for their stations. I’m grateful to Jaye, Mike, and Becky for the opportunity to contribute to the success of their clients!