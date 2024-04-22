SiriusXM Elvis Host Argo Adds Country Afternoons In Memphis

Cumulus Media Memphis is adding well-known Elvis Presley aficionado Argo to the afternoon drive lineup at KIX 106 (WGKX). He will continue hosting his daily show on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio, a position he has held for two decades.

The host is no stranger to terrestrial Memphis radio either, with previous stints at 96X, FM-100, and WMBZ The Buzz.

Cumulus Memphis Market Manager Morgan Bohannon remarked, “Argo is just the most recent addition to our team. Once again, Cumulus Media Memphis places a high priority on having the best live and local team we can find. Argo is the perfect addition to our team.”

KIX 106 Program Director Kay Manley said, “Can’t tell you how thrilled I am that Argo is coming to KIX 106. We’ve known each other a long time. He’s a radio guy, a Memphis guy, and a good guy. He brings so much to the table. Our listeners are gonna love him.”

Argo said, “It’s extremely meaningful for me to be joining the team of this legendary heritage radio station. I grew up listening to KIX and believe the Country format is as viable as ever, welcoming new fans and serving those that have roots as deep as KIX 106 itself!”