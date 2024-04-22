BIA Updates Hispanic Radio Station Directory For 2024

BIA Advisory Services has released the second edition of its Hispanic Radio Station Directory, a detailed resource that catalogs Spanish-language radio stations across the US and Puerto Rico. This free guide includes information on nearly 2,000 AM and FM stations.

The directory details essential information for each station, including call signs, format, market name and rank, owners, and parent companies. This data is extracted from BIA’s Media Access Pro database, which provides comprehensive information on over 30,000 media organizations in North America.

The first edition was released in June 2023.

Spanning more than 100 diverse formats, BIA found that Hispanic radio caters to a wide array of multicultural audiences in the US. The second edition is complemented by an analytical report that delves into nuances of the Hispanic radio market, like how 73.7% of Spanish stations are operated by group owners and are located in 78.1% of ranked markets.

More than 40% of these stations broadcast in the top 25 US markets, predominantly on FM, translators, or HD subchannels, with 474 being AM stations.

For those interested in accessing the Hispanic Radio Station Directory and its companion report, both can be downloaded from the BIA Advisory Services website.

BIA Advisory Services Managing Director Rick Ducey said, “The directory is focused on the valuable data advertisers, broadcasters, policymakers, and other marketing and industry leaders need to understand and target the Hispanic audio landscape. Hispanic radio delivers incredible value in the market, as evidenced by Nielsen data indicating that radio is the dominant platform to reach Spanish-speaking consumers.”

BIA VP of Forecasting and Analysis Nicole Ovadia commented, “The presence of Hispanic radio in the major markets is profound but not as recognized in the advertising market. We’ve developed this guide to better serve the community and to encourage commerce between marketers and local stations. We are also proud to be members of the Hispanic Radio Alliance where we offer this directory for our cooperative efforts to drive revenue for Hispanic radio.”