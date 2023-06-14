BIA Compiles First-Ever Hispanic Radio Directory

In a historic first, BIA Advisory Services has released the debut Hispanic Radio Station Directory, providing a comprehensive guide to radio stations in the United States that serve the Hispanic population. The directory will be updated quarterly and offers BIA’s analysis and insights into the Hispanic radio market. It aims to serve as a valuable resource for industry leaders and welcomes feedback to ensure its ongoing relevance.

With a projected population of over 66.5 million in 2023 and consumer buying power exceeding $2 trillion, Hispanic Americans are a significant demographic representing more than 20 percent of the total U.S. population. The Claritas 2022 Hispanic Market Report predicts that they will make up 22 percent of the nation’s population within the next five years.

The Hispanic Radio Station Directory contains essential information for U.S. stations, including call signs, station formats, market rankings, ownership details, and parent companies. This data is a subset of BIA’s comprehensive Media Access Pro™ (MAPro) database, which encompasses over 30,000 organizations in the broadcasting and publishing industries across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The directory and a companion report can be downloaded for free from BIA’s website.

In conjunction with the directory’s publication, BIA VP Forecasting & Analysis Nicole Ovadia will participate in a panel discussion at Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami on June 15. The panel will explore topics such as the coverage of political and social issues on Hispanic radio and how stations can monetize their offerings in the upcoming political season.

“There are nearly 2,000 Spanish formatted commercial and non-commercial AM and FM radio stations, owned by more than 700 different entities,” said Ovadia. “It’s a lifeline for some communities and a valuable market for advertisers trying to reach the population.”

“For 40 years, BIA has been the trusted resource and authority to the broadcast community. Given the importance of Hispanic radio to media owners, ad agencies and marketers, we developed this reference guide to reveal the depth and value of Spanish language and Spanish formatted stations in the broadcast industry,” said BIA Founder and CEO Tom Buono.