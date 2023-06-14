More Groups Co-Sign Gomez FCC Nomination

The Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council (MMTC), National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB), US Black Chambers, and others have jointly endorsed the nomination of Anna Gomez, and the renominations of Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

In their letter, they expressed their support in a letter to Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Sen. Maria Cantwell. The endorsing groups believe that Gomez, Carr, and Starks are highly qualified for the FCC positions and have exceptional backgrounds in telecom law and policy. They emphasize that the nominees are respected and well-liked by their peers in the media, telecom, and internet regulation sectors. The groups urge the committee to confirm all three nominees swiftly and unanimously.

“MMTC enthusiastically applauds all three nominations,” said MMTC President and CEO Robert Branson. “In addition to having extraordinary telecom law and policy backgrounds, Commissioners Starks and Carr and first-term nominee Gomez are universally well liked and deeply respected by their peers in media, telecom, and internet regulation. The FCC can accomplish so much more with a full Commission comprised of such highly respected and talented people.”