Hispanic Radio Conference 2023 Starts Today In Miami

Today marks the beginning of the 2023 Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference at the InterContinental Hotel Miami at Doral. What ideas will be shared, discussed, and debated? Radio Ink will have a recap of each day in our morning headlines, so keep an eye out.

The full agenda and speaker announcements can be found on the event site, but here’s a brief rundown of today’s schedule:

2:10-2:30pm

Opening Video and Remarks

Deborah Parenti, Publisher, Radio Ink

Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis, co-MC

Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo, co-MC



2:30-3:10 PM

Keynote Presentation: The Impact of the Hispanic Population in the U.S.



Hispanics represent a huge and growing segment of the U.S. population today, impacting every aspect of the economy, culture, and marketing today. What are the facts behind this explosive growth, and the potential opportunities stemming from it? This session highlights results from the 2020 Census with a special focus on the Hispanic population: topics such as geographic distribution, growth since 1970, and future population projections. In addition, socioeconomic characteristics from the Census Bureau’s flagship American Community Survey will be highlighted. Lastly, upcoming data products from the Census will be announced during this important session.

Presenters: Roberto Ramirez, Asst Division Chief/Special Population Statistics, U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Division

Merarys Ríos-Vargas, Chief/Population Division’s Ethnicity and Ancestry Branch, U.S. Census Bureau

3:10-3:55pm

Content Strategies for Hispanic Radio

What are best practices for creating compelling and relevant content for Hispanic audiences? What are some of leading Hispanic radio’s most successful content strategies? And what is the role of social media and digital platforms in content distribution

Moderator: Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo

Jesus Salas, Chief Content Officer and EVP, Spanish Broadcasting System

Said Garcia Solis, Content Director, KBUE (Ke Buena)/Los Angeles, Estrella Media



3:55-4:35pm

Navigating Radio Sales Compensation in the Digital Age: Challenges and Opportunities

This session focuses on the challenges and opportunities of compensating radio sales teams effectively. The discussion will cover different compensation plans, the changing landscape of radio sales in the digital age, tracking sales data, communication and transparency between management and sales teams, and the importance of ongoing training and support. Our team of experts will provide valuable insights into these topics and emphasize the need for radio stations to adapt their compensation plans to keep up with changes in the industry.

Moderator: Tomas Martinez, Owner/CEO, Solmart Media

Angelica (Angie) Balderas, SVP/Integrated Marketing Solutions, Entravision Communications/Sacramento

Fernando Bauermeister, GM and VP/Sales, WPYO- FM/Orlando, WSUN-FM/Tampa

Shirley Davenport, GM, Curtis Media/WYMY, Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point, NC

4:35-5:20pm

Executive Roundtable

Hispanic radio’s leaders have always been a dynamic and creative group of strategists and innovators. Where do they see Hispanic radio platforms growing, expanding, and prime for the biggest revenue opportunities? All this and more when Hispanic radio leaders sit down and share their thoughts and educated insights and projections.

Moderator: Jay Meyers, President/CEO, Broadcast, Management and Technology

Eric Garcia, VP, Multiplatform Sales, New York, V.P Audio Sales, Eastern Region, Televisa | Univision

Jeffrey Liberman, President/COO, Entravision

Otto Padron, President/CEO, Meruelo Media

Maire Mason, EVP/GM, New York and Chicago, Spanish Broadcasting System



5:20-6pm

Medallas de Cortez Awards Presentation