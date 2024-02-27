Cash For St. Jude Blooms At An Illinois Cumulus Cluster

Cumulus Media’s Bloomington, IL cluster has added another six-figure sum for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 101.5 WBNQ, B104 (WBWN), and WJBC, with the help of their listeners, raised $103,739 on February 8 and 9.

The radiothon featured live broadcasts from WBNQ’s Susan Saunders and Cody West, Faith Rinker and Buck Stevens from B104, and Scott Miller, Neil Doyle, and Blake Hass from WJBC. All funds collected during the event are earmarked for St. Jude, to assist with providing comprehensive care for children facing critical illnesses without adding financial burden to the families.

Cumulus Bloomington Director of Non-Traditional Revenue Dana Bell said, “We are very grateful to our sponsors and our listeners for their support in making this event such a success. We truly could not do it without all of them. Many families throughout Central Illinois have been touched by the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We’re so grateful we are able to give back to an organization that makes lifesaving differences locally, nationally, and worldwide.”