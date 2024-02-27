Evan Slavitt To Take Legal Lead At CPB As Smithers Jr. Retires

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting will welcome Evan Slavitt as its new Senior Vice President and General Counsel starting March 11. Slavitt will replace Westwood Smithers Jr., who is retiring after serving as CPB’s Chief Legal Officer since 2005.

In his new role, Slavitt will be at the forefront of safeguarding CPB’s legal interests, overseeing compliance with both federal and DC laws, and upholding ethical standards as the organization manages the federal funding allocated for public broadcasting.

Slavitt joins CPB from the multinational pulp and paper manufacturer Paper Excellence, where he was Chief Legal Officer.

Slavitt has background in both public service and private practice. His legal career started in the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice. He later bacame the Assistant US Attorney in Massachusetts before transitioning to private practice in 1987. Slavitt worked across three law firms in Massachusetts, eventually co-founding Bodoff and Slavitt, LLP.

His resume also includes significant roles at Kyocera AVX Corporation, where he was Vice President for Business and Legal Affairs.

CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said, “Evan is an accomplished attorney with decades of experience who will be of great value to CPB as we steward the federal appropriation for public media.”

Slavitt remarked, “I am looking forward to working with the Board and senior management of CPB to achieve its important statutory mission. I view this position as the capstone of my career.”