Hours Before Q1 Earnings Call, Beasley Layoffs Cut 7%

Beasley Media Group has announced a 7% reduction in its workforce, impacting its operations in Boston, Philadelphia, Ft. Myers, and Charlotte. The RIFs came one day before the company reports its first-quarter earnings for 2024.

Boston sees the departure of Jaybeau Jones from 105.7 WROR and Jackson Blue from Country 102.5 (WKLB). Jones will continue to be heard on SiriusXM’s 70s on 7 channel. Beasley Ft. Myers Program Director Tom Calococci is out at Sunny 106.3 (WJPT) and ESPN Southwest Florida (WBCN-AM) in Fort Myers.

WMMR Production Director Kevin Gunn and WPEN Production Director Rhonda Hibbler are out in Philadelphia as both announce their retirements. In Charlotte, K104.7 (WKQC) afternoon duo Phil Harris and Melany Myers have left the station and Britney Cherry is leaving Kiss 95.1 (WNKS).

A Beasley spokesperson shared, “We are realigning our core business operations to reflect the current economic conditions in order to best serve the needs of our valued audiences, advertisers, and shareholders into the future.”

Beasley Media Group concluded 2023 with $247.1 million in net revenue, down from 2022’s $256.4 million, while operating losses increased to $82.0 million from $34.3 million, according to their year-end financials.

Despite these challenges, the fourth quarter saw a significant turnaround with a net income of $6.383 million, contrasting sharply with a net loss of $24.51 million in the same period the previous year. This improvement occurred despite a drop in net revenue for the quarter to $65.75 million from $72.03 million, largely due to reduced political and commercial advertising revenue.

As 2024 progresses, Beasley anticipates limited political ad revenue in the first quarter but expects it to reach $11 million by year-end, primarily in the second half.

They are not the only major radio operator in the US to conduct layoffs recently – Audacy let go of fewer than 2% of its workforce at the end of April – as many across the media sector face staff reductions.