Audacy Lays Off Fewer Than 2% In Departmental RIFs

Throughout the day on Wednesday, a number of Audacy employees, both corporate and local, were laid off as part of divisional shifts. Affecting what appears to mainly be Audacy’s editorial departments, the cuts have been confirmed to not be specifically tied to the company’s pending exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Audacy’s Digital Editorial and Social Strategy teams are facing the brunt of these layoffs. Digital Editorial Director Suzanne Rozdeba was let go, along with the majority of her direct reports and team. Senior Director of Social Strategy Jessica Levy and most of her team were also affected by the RIF.

In Boston, Sports 93.7 (WEEI) New England Patriots beat reporter Mike Kadlick announced his departure in a social media post in what he called, “Company-wide reductions.” Kadlick had been with WEEI for just under a year.

An Audacy spokesperson told Radio Ink, “Audacy is performing well against our 2024 business plan, and we are on track to emerge as a stronger and healthier company, well positioned for a bright future as a differentiated, scaled industry leader with the industry’s strongest balance sheet.”

“As we continue to make large investments and drive enhancements across our business, we are simultaneously implementing some difficult but necessary decisions that will impact less than 2% of our workforce to best position our company for long-term growth.”