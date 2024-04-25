Update: What Are Agencies Saying About Hispanic Radio In 2024?

At last year’s Hispanic Radio Conference, HRN Media Network President Clark Logan sat down with Horizon Media Senior Audio Investor Natalie Henderson for a provocative conversation that provided agency-level insight on the state of Hispanic radio.

This year, Clark and Natalie return for the sequel with Mark Mandell, Director of Audio for IPG Media Brands, who works on Holding Company level partnerships and strategies for the audio space. As such, he is involved with national clients across Initiative and UM and local clients across all IPG agencies.

Be in the room with agency experts, ask questions, and get the intel you need to get informed and get ahead! We all want a bigger piece of the pie and the road to Hispanic radio revenue runs through San Antonio on June 12 and 13.

REGISTER TODAY! – Get the Early Bird Price and Save $100s!

Our Panelists

Moderator: Clark Logan, President, HRN Media Network

Clark Logan has a 25-year career in radio and publishing that includes 15 years at the helm of the HRN Media Network, a leader in syndicated Hispanic radio programming. Under Logan’s leadership, HRN has partnered with some of the biggest names in Hispanic broadcasting including Don Cheto of Estrella Media, nationally syndicated Erazno y Chokolata, World Cup broadcaster Fernando Fiore, Univision network morning host Anna Maria Canseco, and more.

Prior to HRN, Logan worked in national radio sales at Interep and was Northeast Sales Manager at Televisa Publishing. He began his career in broadcasting as an on-air traffic reporter for Westwood One’s Metro Traffic and CBS-TV in New York.

Natalie Henderson, Senior Audio Investor, Horizon Media

Natalie Henderson, an audio enthusiast, serves as Senior Audio Investor at Horizon Media. Her career began on the promotions team at radio, gathering audio sound bites from listeners and setting up meet-and-greets with upcoming artists for her local stations, WBAB-FM and WBLI-FM. From there, she joined Horizon’s promotions department, where she crafted hundreds of successful local and national experiential opportunities for clients.

In her current position, Henderson leads broadcast and digital audio strategy and investment for retail, insurance, and tune-in brands. Her expertise on the audio landscape has led to innovative thinking and successful delivery that exceeds her clients’ goals and proves audio’s effectiveness.

Mark Mandell, Partner/Integrated Investment, UM Worldwide

Mark Mandell is the Director of Audio for IPG Media Brands — spanning national clients across Initiative and UM and local clients across all IPG agencies. Mandell has been working in the business for 16-plus years. He works on holding company-level partnerships and strategies for the audio space.

He is currently the liaison between the Hispanic Radio Coalition and IPG. Mandell is able to steward clients based on needs with innovation in the audio space and different ways of viewing how audio can work. He is also an avid sports and music fan — always happy to talk audio at a game or in between acts at a concert.

About the Hispanic Radio Conference

Celebrating 15 years, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity for in-person networking and sharing ideas in a multi-platform, multicultural world. For more information about the conference, which takes place on June 12-13 in San Antonio, visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website.