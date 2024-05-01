Mike Gallagher and Joey Hudson Join 98.9 WORD In Greenville

Audacy has announced updates to the weekday programming lineup for News/Talk 98.9 WORD (WYRD) in Greenville, taking effect on May 6. The schedule refresh reintroduces Mike Gallagher to the lineup at middays with The Mike Gallagher Show.

This marks Gallagher’s return to WYRD after beginning his radio career on the signal 35 years ago.

The changes also see Joey Hudson debuting Sunrise Carolina with Joey Hudson in early mornings. Hudson, with a decade of local radio experience, also hosts the daily podcast Just The Truth. Additionally, Hudson will host a weekly magazine-style show, The WORD on the Street, every Saturday afternoon.

Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg Market Manager Steve Sinicropi commented, “I am thrilled to have Mike return to News/Talk 98.9 WORD. Mike is part of the fabric of Greenville; he connects with our audience and will be a terrific advocate for our advertisers. Having Mike and Joey onboard will enhance our incredible lineup and offer listeners live, locally connected talent.”

Mike Gallagher remarked, “I’m excited to reconnect with Upstate audiences and advertisers on this powerhouse brand. Having my dear friend Joey play a significant role in the show is the icing on the cake. Everyone knows the Upstate is home to me. So, who says you can’t go home again?”

Joey Hudson added, “I’m ecstatic to join the team at this heritage station. It’s especially gratifying to join my longtime friend and mentor Mike as he makes his triumphant return to the Upstate. As a lifelong resident of the area, I’m fortunate to continue serving the community I love as part of The Voice of the Carolinas. Thank you to Steve Sinicropi, Mark Hendrix and the 98.9 WORD family for welcoming me back to the airwaves.”