Longtime Bloomington Talk Host Scott Laughlin Passes Away

Beloved Bloomington, IL radio personality Scott Laughlin has passed away at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Laughlin’s broadcasting career spanned over four decades until his retirement in 2019 following his diagnosis.

Starting at WBNQ in 1982, he transitioned to mornings on Cumulus Media’s WJBC-AM in 2000, filling the role left by Don Munson. He held that role for nearly two decades with his co-host, Colleen Reynolds. Their show gained fame for hosting numerous local, state, and federal lawmakers, and notably, an interview with Barack Obama following his rise to national prominence in 2004.

Laughlin carved out his unique presence on air, blending humor with serious journalism, and became known for his ability to engage with and challenge his guests. Off-air, he is remembered for his generosity and community involvement, particularly through his work with the Salvation Army.

Current WJBC morning host Scott Miller paid tribute to Laughlin on the station Facebook page, saying, “Scott Laughlin was unlike ANY morning radio host I have ever worked with. Normally a morning radio host is closed off and reluctant to allow anyone into his circle. It’s part ego and part expected due to the high turnover rate in this business.”

“I have never had a friend like Scott Laughlin. I am lucky he entered my life. Even if you didn’t like Scott Laughlin’s sense of humor, politics or his beloved CUBS… McLean County is better because of Scott Laughlin.”

Laughlin is survived by his wife and their two sons. Funeral arrangements are pending.