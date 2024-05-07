Jim Ferretti Out At Alpha Media Portland’s FM News 101 KXL

101 KXL News Director Jim Ferretti has parted ways with Alpha Media Portland. Ferretti posted on his personal Facebook page saying, “I first started at KXL in the year 2000. The last 15 years straight. Today my time came to an end after a mutual agreement.”

He continued, “I am very proud of the work I have done and I am very happy and looking forward to my future. For now, I am going to take some time for myself, my family and my mental health.”

Ferretti started at KXL in 2010 as a reporter and producer, moving to Assistant News Director in 2016, and finally being promoted to News Director in June 2020. He also recently held the position of interim Content Director, overseeing both 101 KXL and sister station 750 The Game.