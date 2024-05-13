Cumulus Elevates Steve Holm To Grand Rapids Market Manager

Cumulus Media has promoted Steve Holm to the role of Regional Vice President and Market Manager for its Grand Rapids/Muskegon, MI operations. Previously serving as the General Sales Manager in Cumulus Dallas, Holm returns to his home state of Michigan.

Holm’s journey in radio started in 2010 at WBCK and WBXX in Battle Creek, MI. After relocating to Dallas in 2014, he held several management positions, culminating in his role overseeing sales at KTCK-AM/FM, WBAP-AM/FM, and KLIF-AM since 2021.

Cumulus operates five stations in Grand Rapids – 105.3 Hot FM (WHTS), 1340 AM The Ticket (WJRW-AM), The Q 94.5 (WKLQ), 97 LAV-FM (WLAV), and Thunder 107.3 (WTNR) – and four in Muskegon – 1490 and 97.5 NASH Icon (WLAW-AM/FM), Classic Hits 98.3 WLCS; V100 (WVIB), and Sunny 92.5 (WWSN).

Cumulus Media President of Operations Bob Walker said, “Steve has proven himself to be an accomplished leader in the Dallas market the past 10 years and we are thrilled to have him moving back home to Michigan, an area of the country that is important to Steve and his family. We are excited for him to get started and eager to see the impact he will have.”

Steve Holm added, “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to come back home. The Grand Rapids and Muskegon teams are a tightly-knit group and are determined and ready to win. I’m excited to be joining them and look forward to the challenges and growth ahead.”