Kiana Singh Joins Z100 For New York City Overnights

Kiana Singh, known on-air as Kiana, is joining iHeartMedia New York’s Z100 (WHTZ) as the station’s new overnight host. Recognized among Radio Ink‘s most recent class of “30 And Under Superstars,” the Long Island native starts her new role on May 15.

Kiana began her radio career at Suffolk County Community College, focusing on Radio & Television. She honed her skills through an internship at Connoisseur Media and as a part-time on-air personality at JVC Media’s WPTY. After graduation, she spent six years at Cox Media Group Long Island’s WBLI – rising from overnights to Music Director and Afternoon Drive.

Kiana will be working under the guidance of Z100 Program Director and iHeart VP of CHR Programming Mark Adams, who took over for Mark Medina on May 1.

Adams shared, “Kiana is an incredible young talent with boundless enthusiasm and extensive knowledge of the market and our listenership, making her the right person to join our team. I’m excited to watch her go as she joins our amazing staff at Z100. Welcome to Z100 New York, Kiana!”

Expressing her excitement about the new role, Kiana stated, “I am thrilled beyond words to be joining the legendary Z100 and immersing myself in the electrifying energy of New York City. Being part of such an iconic brand is an immense honor. My goal is to contribute to Z100’s legacy with authenticity, positivity, and a genuine love for Top 40, while learning from the incredibly talented team at iHeartMedia. I am truly grateful for this chance, and I cannot wait to dive in and start making magic on the airwaves!”