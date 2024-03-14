As One Mark Exits Z100 As PD, Another Mark Takes His Place

iHeartMedia is making major changes to its leadership team at New York City’s iconic Z100 (WHTZ), which also affects the company’s Phoenix market. Mark Medina is leaving the Program Director post at Z100 to become SVP of Programming in Phoenix starting May 1. A new PD for NYC’s #1 hit music station has been identified in return.

In his forthcoming role, Medina will oversee iHeart Phoenix’s eight-station portfolio and live music events like the KNIX Secret Show and Love Pup Family Fest. Before Z100, Medina held roles at Hot 99.5 in Washington DC and Z104.3 in Baltimore.

He will report to Region President Linda Little. Medina commented, “It’s been an amazing decade at the World Famous Z100. I’m so thankful and proud of the entire New York team for all we’ve accomplished the past 10 years in moving this iconic brand forward. I owe a huge thank you to Thea, Brad, and Tom for their partnership, mentorship, and scholarship in programming.”

“There is only one job on the planet I would leave Z100 for, and it’s this one. I’ve considered Phoenix home my entire adult life, and I have a special place in my heart for those brands from my previous decade there. Thanks to Tony Travatto, Linda Little, and Kris Foley for the return home to the Valley to start another winning chapter.”

As such, iHeart has appointed Vice President of CHR Mark Adams as its new Program Director for Z100, also effective May 1. Adams, who joined iHeart in 2013, had programmed the company’s Portland cluster and San Francisco’s Wild 94.9 (KYLD) and Star 101.3 (KIOI) before this latest appointment.

iHeart EVP of Programming Thea Mitchem said, “Mark Adams was the perfect choice to build on the iconic legacy of Z100 New York’s #1 Hit Music Station. His brand experience, commitment to talent development and track record of success makes him the ideal choice to lead Z100 into the future.”

Adams added, “Z100 is one of the country’s most iconic stations and brands… to find myself a part of that history is honestly humbling. I’d like to sincerely thank Bernie Weiss, Thea Mitchem, and Tom Poleman for the opportunity to join their amazing team at Z100 and iHeartMedia New York.”