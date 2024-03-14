NAB To Award Townsquare’s Sun Sachs For Digital Leadership

The National Association of Broadcasters has selected Townsquare Media Senior Vice President of Digital Products Sun Sachs as the recipient of its 2024 Digital Leadership Award. He has been a key contributor to Townsquare’s digital-first business model since 2010.

Under his leadership, the company witnessed exponential growth in its digital audience and revenue, surging from 1 million unique monthly visitors in 2010 to 75 million in 2024, and increasing digital revenues from less than 5% to over 50% of total revenue by 2023.

Sachs developed Townsquare’s proprietary content management system and a mobile application platform that supports local radio stations as well as national brand websites.

Before joining Townsquare Media, Sachs held the position of Vice President of Product at AOL Media and had supported several New York-based digital firms. His work has netted him several industry awards, such as a Webby, IMA, MIXX, a Technology Emmy nomination, and the 2022 NAB PILOT Innovation Challenge award.

Sachs serves on the NAB Digital Officer Committee and the NAB Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference Committee, and has also taken on moderator roles at NAB conferences.

Since 2015, the Digital Leadership Award has recognized individuals within the broadcasting sector who have played a crucial role in transitioning traditional broadcast operations into successful digital platforms.

Sachs is set to be honored at the Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony, taking place on April 15 at the NAB Show Main Stage.