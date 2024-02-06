DC’s Donnie Simpson Named To NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced it will induct radio personality Donnie Simpson into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Simpson first started in radio at age 15 in Detroit, but is best known for his work in the Washington DC market.

Simpson worked on-air at 93.9 Kiss FM (WKYS) from 1977 to 1993, also serving as Program Director. He shifted to competitor WPGC, where he hosted mornings until 2010. Five years later, he returned to Urban One’s Majic 102.3 (WMMJ) until his retirement in January.

His influence extended into television, hosting BET’s Video Soul and appearing on Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show. He also appeared in several movies.

Simpson is also honored for his philanthropy, raising more than $220,000 for Hurricane Katrina relief in 2005. He has also contributed to fundraising activities for AIDS research and the United Negro College Fund. To assist minority college students with financial aid, Simpson and his wife founded The Donnie & Pam Simpson Scholarship Fund.

This award will be presented at the NAB Show on April 15 in Las Vegas.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “Donnie Simpson’s life-long love of radio and music, incredible talent and commitment to his audience make him well-deserving of this honor. We are excited to welcome Donnie into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame for radio during NAB Show in April and look forward to celebrating all that he has accomplished over his distinguished 55-year career.”