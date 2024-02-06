Sun Sets On ‘Sundial’ As Layoffs Hit Miami NPR Member WLRN

After more than six years on air, the Miami-based public radio program Sundial was unexpectedly discontinued on February 2. Show host Carlos Frías and the series’ production team were laid off by WLRN station management, according to a social media post by Frías.

Sundial was known for its coverage of Miami’s vibrant arts and culture scene, offering in-depth interviews with a variety of local artists, writers, and notable figures. It took the place of Tropical Currents in 2017. The show was broadcast to South Florida on the WLRN frequency and the Keys on WKWM.

As of February 5, the program had been replaced with another hour of NPR’s syndicated Here & Now. A brief note on the station’s website attributed the cancelation to, “A result of the daytime programming change.”

WLRN is owned by Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The station is the latest NPR member to reduce staff, following an unfortunately industry trend to start 2024 – on the opposite coast, Southern California’s KCRW had more than a dozen employees accept buyouts in the face of a yearly budget shortfall.

Frías, a former food editor for the Miami Herald, joined in 2022. He posted to Twitter/X, “WLRN abruptly cancelled Sundial and let our whole team go. It’s my first time out of work since I was 19. If you’re looking for a journalist with 30 years experience, 2 James Beards, a share of a Pulitzer, experienced in all media, please DM. I’m eager to work again soon.”