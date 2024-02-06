Raúl Alarcón Jr. To Retake The Role Of President At SBS

It’s been two months since former Spanish Broadcasting System President and COO Albert Rodriguez announced his resignation from the company. Now the SBS Board of Directors has voted for CEO Raúl Alarcón Jr. to add and resume the duties of President.

Alarcón Jr. helped found SBS alongside his father, Pablo Raúl Alarcón Sr., in 1983. He first rose to the role of President in 1985.

Rodriguez, who has been with SBS for 24 years and played a significant role in its sales and operational leadership, has not disclosed the reasons for his resignation, which was made public during SBS’ Q3 2023 earnings call. However, he emphasized that his decision was made after careful consideration. He will continue to support the company as a Senior Advisor during the transition period, ensuring a smooth handover of responsibilities.

The leadership change comes at a critical time for SBS, which reported a 7.8% decline in revenue for the third quarter of 2023. The Hispanic broadcaster is also navigating the divestiture of its television division following the buyer’s breach of agreement.

In a statement, SBS said, “Mr. Alarcón’s successful launch of Spanish Broadcasting System as a dominant radio broadcasting company close to four decades ago and his ability to manage the company, its sales organization and on-air talent with intimate knowledge of the company and the competitive radio industry, make this action a logical choice for the Board to ensure continuity and continued success.”

“The company is analyzing strategic internal moves to strengthen the organization and continue to deliver for its listeners, advertisers and investors.”