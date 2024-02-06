Just Like Majic, Madd Hatta Returns To Houston Radio

Renowned Houston radio personality and rapper Madd Hatta is returning to Majic 102.1 (KMJQ), bringing back The Madd Hatta Show. Starting February 12, he will broadcast afternoon drive on the Urban One-operated heritage R&B.

Madd Hatta started his radio career in Greensboro, NC before moving to Houston in 1993 to join Majic 102.1. He then started mornings at 97.9 The Box (KBXX) in 2001, where he stayed for two decades. During his stint at KBXX, the host garnered several Marconi nominations and was recognized as Billboard Magazine‘s Air Personality of the Year.

His service extends off-mic and into the community, starting his own charitable foundation and the ‘I Am the Dream’ Scholarship Contest, in addition to assisting at Texas Southern University and its student station KTSU.

Urban One Houston VP Pam McKay commented, “I am thrilled to welcome Madd Hatta back to Majic 102.1! His passion for radio, and deep connection with our audience, makes him the perfect addition to our lineup! We look forward to sharing in his continued success as he embarks on this exciting new chapter with us!”

Madd Hatta said, “I look forward to once again providing the community with intriguing and fun entertainment, with the hopes of helping and enlightening as many listeners of this incredible heritage station called Majic 102.1 while elevating the community.”