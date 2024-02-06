Transportation Secretary Buttigieg ‘Ready To Run’ With AM Act

While discussing ongoing infrastructure projects across the nation in the wake of the first anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took time to make his first public comments on the AM For Every Vehicle Act.

Secretary Buttigieg addressed the legislation during an interview with Dave Plier on Chicago’s WGN-AM, saying that he is “ready to run with [the Act] the moment Congress gets it done.”

Secretary Buttigieg told Plier, “I think it’s got some good bipartisan support. And the basic idea here is that AM radio is important. It’s important not just for entertainment, but for information and for safety. We recognize that. I think most drivers recognize that. And so I’m glad to see that there’s a lot of interest in different parts of the country. And from some people who don’t always agree on everything, that this could be a good move.”

The US Department of Transportation would be in charge of requiring and enforcing the maintained presence of the AM band in all new vehicles made or sold in the US, following passage of the Act. Punishments for non-compliance would fall into the realm of DOT fees or recommending severe cases to the Department of Justice for civil action.

Secretary Buttigieg did not address New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer’s recent suggestion that all new vehicles sold sans-AM should be mandated to have a warning label.

The Secretary last spoke on AM radio in April, before the AM For Every Vehicle Act was introduced in Congress in May. At Washington Watch, he commented, “We certainly recognize the importance and the important role that AM radio has played and continues to play with regard to people getting information that they need for safety, notably but not only when it comes to weather emergencies and one thing we know about these times is that weather emergencies are becoming more frequent and more severe.”

“While I don’t know of a formal legal role that we have with regard to that, it’s certainly something that will be on our mind as we remain in dialogue with the auto industry and with related industries when it comes to transportation.”

The AM For Every Vehicle Act is awaiting a formal Senate floor vote with 46 known supporters, following Kentucky Senator Rand Paul’s block on a unanimous consent vote. The Act has an additional 201 supporters in the House of Representatives.