Chicago’s WLS Celebrates 100 Years In The Windy City

Cumulus Media Chicago’s WLS-AM 890 marked its 100th anniversary this month. Launched on April 12, 1924, as “The Sears-Roebuck Station,” WLS-AM has transitioned from a farming station to a rock ‘n’ roll hub in the ’60s and ’70s, and now to news/talk.

The station, known for hosting legendary talent like Dick Biondi, Larry Lujack, and John Records Landecker, has shared an equally important role in both radio and Chicagoland history. While celebrations on-air included a two-part anniversary special hosted by Jeff Davis, the station also hosted a party for current and former staff that was captured by Art Vuolo.

Cumulus Chicago Market Manager Marv Nyren said, “WLS is bigger than a destination on your radio dial – it’s a Chicago institution and treasure. 100 years ago, radio was simply sound communication via radio waves but there’s nothing simple about the impact of WLS on Chicago. WLS has been a neighbor, a friend, and a mentor for people in Chicagoland. It’s been a place where people can go for entertainment and information – and it’s been a companion to the biggest moments in history. We are excited to usher in WLS-AM’s next 100 years with Chicago’s best audio content on-air, online, on-demand, and onsite.”

Stephanie Tichenor, Program Director, added, “Our signal only grows in this digital world, and we will continue to grow and evolve thanks to our amazing team. Please join us in wishing the Big 89 a Happy 100th Birthday and here’s to the next century of WLS, radio, and Chicago!”

