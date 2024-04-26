Doug Stephan’s ‘Good Day’ To Say Goodbye To Weekdays

After 36 years as a daily fixture, the long-standing morning show Good Day Show with Doug Stephan & Jai Kershner will air its final episode on May 3. However, the show isn’t going away entirely – it’s concluding its weekday schedule with a new offering en route.

The program, currently broadcast by Wegner/Echobox, will transition to a dual-show weekend format with the introduction of Good Day Saturday and Good Day Sunday. Hosts Doug Stephan and Jai Kershner will continue to host the show in tandem.

The show will now be distributed by United Stations Media Networks. Each new show will run for four hours, featuring a mix of regular and special guests. The new shows will be delivered via FTP, allowing for flexible scheduling by stations.

Additionally, Stephan’s podcast offerings, including the daily Good Day podcast, will continue as usual.

Stephan remarked on the change, saying, “This isn’t goodbye, but it is changing when and how we will deliver our program. Weekends are a vast wasteland of infomercials and reruns. The content on this new show aligns with the same positive approach, features and friends that listeners have become accustomed to from Good Day. This new program is deliberately formatted so each hour stands on its own and can be used in any daypart on the weekend or weekdays, and it can be aired more than once, should you want to do that.”