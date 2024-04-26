New RAB CEO Mike Hulvey Talks Radio Love With Chachi

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes was making the most of his time at NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas. He’s released a new episode of his Chachi Loves Everybody podcast with new RAB CEO Mike Hulvey, chronicling his journey from radio listener to leader.

Chachi Loves Everybody explores the personal stories behind professional successes, offering listeners unique insights into building iconic brands and thriving in the evolving audio space.

In his episode, Hulvey discusses his early career successes and his time at Neuhoff Communications, rising to lead the company after having no management experience. He also lays out his vision and plan for the RAB after succeeding Erica Farber and how to take radio’s advertising into the digital age.

Chachi also released a second new episode, featuring Epic Media founder Brad Samuel.

The duo follow Samuel’s journey from a teenage intern to a media consultant and agency owner illustrates his passion and resilience in the face of industry challenges. His experiences at Radio Disney and iHeartMedia highlight a career built on innovation and teamwork.

Both episodes are available for streaming on major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and TuneIn.