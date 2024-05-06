Jacobs Media Opens Public Radio Techsurvey 2024 Registration

Jacobs Media, Public Media Content Collective, and, for the first time, the National Federation of Community Broadcasters announce the opening of registration for the 16th annual Public Radio Techsurvey.

This partnership aims to delve deeper into the evolving media landscape and address the challenges public radio faces in 2024. Public Radio Techsurvey is designed to equip public radio stations with critical insights into how disruptions and technological advancements impact their operations and strategies.

PRTS 2024 focuses on various digital platforms like smart speakers, mobile apps, the connected car, and podcasting, which are pivotal to radio’s future.

Additionally, this year’s survey will explore the relevance and popularity of public radio shows and personalities. It will also examine public radio’s reputation, trust, and transparency levels post-pandemic, emphasizing the importance of local news and community information.

It will also revisit and track advancements in Artificial Intelligence, including ChatGPT and deepfakes, to understand their impact on society and individual listeners.

Finally, the study aims to enhance public radio fundraising efforts and make fund drives more engaging for listeners.

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs said, “There’s no question public radio is at an inflection point facing myriad challenges at this time. P1 listening in most markets has fallen off, with PRTS 2024 the perfect opportunity to answer key questions about changing needs in a contentious election year when both news and music-formatted stations can deliver a great service. We are excited to work with PMCC and NFCB to provide research guidance with our 16th annual study.”

PMCC President and Executive Director Abby Goldstein commented, “Partnering with NFCB is a natural fit. Noncommercial radio plays an integral role in American public life and culture and NFCB represents hundreds of community stations on the front line of that relationship. We all need access to audience insights, especially at the hyper-local level. Public Radio Techsurvey is one of the best and most cost-effective tools we have to understand the preferences and attitudes of our biggest fans, and I am delighted to welcome NFCB as a co-sponsor of this important study.”

NFCB CEO Rima Dael added, “National Federation of Community Broadcasters is thrilled to co-sponsor Public Radio Techsurvey 2024. Data is vital for small nonprofit radio stations to make informed decisions, understand their audience, assess impact, and plan strategically. Adding the voices of small community stations is essential in getting a fuller picture of our entire public radio network. Thanks to PMCC for reaching out and including us!”

Public Radio Techsurvey 2024 articipants must register on Jacobs Media’s website before the June 6 deadline.