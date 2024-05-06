Heather Hayes and Eric Cromwell Added To NEPM Board

New England Public Media has announced the election of Heather Hayes and Eric Cromwell to its board of directors. Joining under the leadership of board chair Susan Fentin, Hayes and Cromwell are set to contribute to the growth of Massachusetts public media.

NEPM operates in western Massachusetts with eight signals carrying NPR programming, local journalism, and jazz, as well as five analogue signals and an HD2 carrying classical music.

Heather Hayes currently holds the position of Senior Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester. With a background that includes roles at Boston College Law School and several notable firms, Hayes brings a wealth of leadership and educational experience to the NEPM board.

Eric Cromwell is an established entrepreneur with a rich career in the restaurant franchise industry. As a franchise operator for multiple Burger King and KFC locations, Cromwell oversees a significant regional workforce. His academic background in entrepreneurship from Hofstra University and active participation in franchise leadership roles further equip him to bring valuable insights to NEPM.

Susan Fentin said, “We’re delighted to welcome Heather and Eric to the NEPM board. They bring with them a love of public media and skill sets that will be invaluable to our mission. We’re looking forward to their energy and enthusiasm.”

NEPM President Matt Abramovitz added, “Eric and Heather bring not only bring the wisdom and experience they’ve earned in their professional careers, but also a passion for NEPM’s work in western Mass. Eric grew up with Channel 57 and his children love PBS Kids; Heather is an avid radio listener as she commutes to Worcester. The insight that comes from knowing what NEPM produces and what it means in people’s lives is a tremendous addition to the board.”