NAB Appoints Kirsten Donaldson As New Public Policy VP

As the National Association of Broadcasters advances the charge on radio’s pressing issues in Washington, DC, the organization has welcomed Kirsten Donaldson to their team as the new Vice President of Public Policy.

In her new role, Donaldson is set to provide strategic public policy guidance to help NAB develop positions and advocacy strategies that address key issues in the broadcast industry. Her focus will be on ensuring a level playing field for broadcasters, particularly in areas like copyright law and technology policy.

Before her appointment at NAB, Donaldson was Vice President of Legal at the Digital Media Association in DC, where she worked on behalf of global technology and streaming companies. She is the founder of The Donaldson Law Group, which specializes in intellectual property strategies, and has also served as counsel at the multinational law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.

Additionally, Donaldson has significant experience in government, having been legislative director and counsel for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Judiciary Committee Chairman John Conyers.

Donaldson’s educational background includes a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property Law from the George Washington University Law School, a Juris Doctor from the University of St. Thomas School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from California Lutheran University.

Donaldson will report to Executive Vice President of Government Relations NAB Shawn Donilon, who said, “Kirsten brings a wealth of expertise in legal advocacy and policy development, making her a valuable asset to NAB as we confront critical policy issues impacting the broadcast industry.”

“Her extensive experience in copyright law and technology policy will be instrumental to broadcasters as we work with policymakers to level the playing field and allow us to fairly compete by holding all media to the same set of rules. We are excited to welcome her to the NAB team.”